fisherman's wife



Hubby and I visited North-East Friesland (Dutch province in the North of the NL). In a village, called Paesens-Moddergat, we came across this beautiful sculpture, created by Hans Jouta (1967).

This is what this sculpture symbolizes:



In 1883, on the 8th of March, a storm catastrophe took the lives of 83 fishermen from the North of Friesland. This sculpture of a fisherman’s wife is an ode to all the fishermen’s wives who were left behind after this calamity.