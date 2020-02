Landrace goat

Everytime I see this picture it makes me smile. I hope that this beautiful creature will put a smile on your face too...



Wikipedia:

The Dutch Landrace goat was dying out by the mid 20th century and only had a few left in the world as of 1958. A breeding program was designed to save the breed and since then has built the breed back up to 2000 that are registered in the LFNL herd book (National Association of Dutch Feral Goat Breeders).