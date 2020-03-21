Previous
Next
spring flowers by gijsje
Photo 2874

spring flowers

William Wordsworth (7 April 1770 – 23 April 1850) was an English Romantic poet who wrote a beautiful poem about this lovely flowers:

The Lesser Celandine
There is a Flower, the Lesser Celandine,
That shrinks, like many more, from cold and rain;
And, the first moment that the sun may shine,
Bright as the sun himself, 'tis out again!

21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
787% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
March 20th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Very pretty
March 21st, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So spring like and cheerfully bright , also beautiful words Bep !
March 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise