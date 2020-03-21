spring flowers

William Wordsworth (7 April 1770 – 23 April 1850) was an English Romantic poet who wrote a beautiful poem about this lovely flowers:



The Lesser Celandine

There is a Flower, the Lesser Celandine,

That shrinks, like many more, from cold and rain;

And, the first moment that the sun may shine,

Bright as the sun himself, 'tis out again!



