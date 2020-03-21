Sign up
Photo 2874
spring flowers
William Wordsworth (7 April 1770 – 23 April 1850) was an English Romantic poet who wrote a beautiful poem about this lovely flowers:
The Lesser Celandine
There is a Flower, the Lesser Celandine,
That shrinks, like many more, from cold and rain;
And, the first moment that the sun may shine,
Bright as the sun himself, 'tis out again!
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
celandine
,
pilewort
,
speenkruid
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
March 20th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Very pretty
March 21st, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So spring like and cheerfully bright , also beautiful words Bep !
March 21st, 2020
