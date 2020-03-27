Previous
looking up by gijsje
looking up

Beech tree in our front yard.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Allison Williams ace
Nice perspective.
March 26th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super pov with the trunk and branches against the deep blue sky . Love the sun in the bark picking up the green colour !
March 26th, 2020  
Monique ace
Mooi
March 26th, 2020  
