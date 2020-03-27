Sign up
Photo 2880
looking up
Beech tree in our front yard.
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
2880
photos
101
followers
77
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments: 3
3
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
25th March 2020 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beech
Allison Williams
ace
Nice perspective.
March 26th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super pov with the trunk and branches against the deep blue sky . Love the sun in the bark picking up the green colour !
March 26th, 2020
Monique
ace
Mooi
March 26th, 2020
