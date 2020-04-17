Previous
lines and patterns by gijsje
Photo 2901

lines and patterns

Only a few miles from home. I guess this is a potato field.
Sooc
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
794% complete

Sharon Lee ace
very cool composition.
April 16th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
prachtig lijnen spel
April 16th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Wonderful precise plowed rows.
April 16th, 2020  
Babs ace
Love the nice straight lines.
April 16th, 2020  
Pyrrhula
Aardappels inderdaad. Het verschil in grondsoort is goed te zien. Hier zijn de hoeken scherp als een mes.
April 16th, 2020  
Kathryn ace
Wonderful lines!
April 16th, 2020  
