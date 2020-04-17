Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2901
lines and patterns
Only a few miles from home. I guess this is a potato field.
Sooc
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
6
3
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
2901
photos
99
followers
74
following
794% complete
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
16th April 2020 1:53pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Sharon Lee
ace
very cool composition.
April 16th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
prachtig lijnen spel
April 16th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful precise plowed rows.
April 16th, 2020
Babs
ace
Love the nice straight lines.
April 16th, 2020
Pyrrhula
Aardappels inderdaad. Het verschil in grondsoort is goed te zien. Hier zijn de hoeken scherp als een mes.
April 16th, 2020
Kathryn
ace
Wonderful lines!
April 16th, 2020
