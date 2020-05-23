Previous
poppy by gijsje
Photo 2937

poppy

Poppies have been grown as ornamental plants since 5000 BC in Mesopotamia. They were found in Egyptian tombs. In Greek mythology, the poppy was associated with Demeter, goddess of fertility and agriculture.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous poppy -
May 22nd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Wonderful skirts and such a dark centre!
May 22nd, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Such a lovely image.
May 22nd, 2020  
