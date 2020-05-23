Sign up
poppy
Poppies have been grown as ornamental plants since 5000 BC in Mesopotamia. They were found in Egyptian tombs. In Greek mythology, the poppy was associated with Demeter, goddess of fertility and agriculture.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gorgeous poppy -
May 22nd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Wonderful skirts and such a dark centre!
May 22nd, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Such a lovely image.
May 22nd, 2020
