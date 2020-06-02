Previous
Next
elder flowers by gijsje
Photo 2947

elder flowers

I love the white flowers against the blue sky. The berries are edible after cooking and may be used to make jam, jelly, chutney,
sooc
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
807% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise