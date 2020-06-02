Sign up
Photo 2947
elder flowers
I love the white flowers against the blue sky. The berries are edible after cooking and may be used to make jam, jelly, chutney,
sooc
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
1st June 2020 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
elder
