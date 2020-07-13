Previous
lacecap hydrangea by gijsje
Photo 2988

lacecap hydrangea

I like this blue colour.
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Pyrrhula
Mooie blauwe kleur. Wij hebben dit soort in ouderwets roze.
( aluin of ijzer, ik weet het.)
July 12th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Do you have to feed them something special to keep the blue colour? Lovely plant
July 12th, 2020  
