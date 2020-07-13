Sign up
Photo 2988
lacecap hydrangea
I like this blue colour.
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
hydrangea
,
hortensia
,
lacecap
Pyrrhula
Mooie blauwe kleur. Wij hebben dit soort in ouderwets roze.
( aluin of ijzer, ik weet het.)
July 12th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Do you have to feed them something special to keep the blue colour? Lovely plant
July 12th, 2020
