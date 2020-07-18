Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2993
Nicandra
Nicandra physalodes is a species of flowering plant in subfamily Solanoideae of the nightshade family. It is known by the common names apple-of-Peru and shoo-fly plant.
Dutch: zegekruid
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
3
0
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
15th July 2020 12:43pm
nicandra
,
zegekruid
FBailey
ace
Very pretty!
July 17th, 2020
Pyrrhula
Wat een mooie blauwe kleur en close up opname.
July 17th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Heel mooi, lief bloemetje!
July 17th, 2020
