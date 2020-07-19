Previous
Roman church by gijsje
Roman church

The church of Marum is one of the oldest brick churches in the Dutch province of Groningen. The oldest part of the church, the choir dates from the second half of the 12th century.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
judith deacon ace
What a beautiful church with lots of history.
July 18th, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
Wow, our oldest buildings might go back to the 17th century, but there aren’t too many of them around!
July 18th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
The church and the castles , so glad they preserved them! So much history!
July 18th, 2020  
bruni ace
Great history. looks well preserved.
July 18th, 2020  
Pyrrhula
Mooi shot van deze mooie oude kerk en begraafplaats .
(Heeft veel overeenkomsten met die van Marsum )
https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mauritiuskerk_(Marsum)
July 18th, 2020  
