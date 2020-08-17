Previous
Tagetes by gijsje
Tagetes

A lovely field of Marigolds at the base of of a waste disposal company.
I like the contrast between nature and technology.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Lou Ann ace
Is this field of marigolds for supplying garden centers with plants to sell? This is a beautiful field.
August 16th, 2020  
Jenn ace
Nice juxtaposition
August 17th, 2020  
