Previous
Next
tree by gijsje
Photo 3037

tree

This 'naked' tree drew my attention.

Thanks a lot for all your nice and creative reactions on yesterday's picture. Very much appreciated!
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
832% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Mooie vondst voor een foto
August 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise