Previous
Next
Frysian city by gijsje
Photo 3044

Frysian city

We recently took a trip to Friesland, our neighbouring province. This is IJlst, one of the eleven cities in Friesland. It received city rights in 1268.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
833% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise