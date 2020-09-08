Previous
Frysian city by gijsje
Photo 3045

Frysian city

Another shot of our visit to IJlst, a lovely Frysian city. A nice place to have a drink.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe).
Maggiemae ace
Gracious - this boat must be a museum! How fantastic to see it here so close to your lunch table!
September 7th, 2020  
Pyrrhula
Mooie boeier. Een model hiervan staat in onze slaapkamer.
September 7th, 2020  
