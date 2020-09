church

Church in Sandfirden (West Frisian Sânfurd), a small village in Súdwest-Fryslân municipality in the province of Friesland, the Netherlands.

This church was built in 1732 as a replacement for the mediaeval church.

The picture on the right side is a painting that we saw in the church. The word 'tsjerk' you can sea on the painting is the Frisian word for 'church'.