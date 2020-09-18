Sign up
Photo 3055
white feather
I found this white feather amongst the red berries some days ago. No idea which bird lost it...
Hubby watched this picture and he told me this is a wood pigeon's feather.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
white feather
Pyrrhula
Mooie vondst en opname.
September 17th, 2020
katy
ace
This is a really pretty picture with the feather amongst all the green leaves
September 17th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great find and shot
September 17th, 2020
