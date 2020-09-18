Previous
white feather by gijsje
white feather

I found this white feather amongst the red berries some days ago. No idea which bird lost it...
Hubby watched this picture and he told me this is a wood pigeon's feather.
@gijsje
Pyrrhula
Mooie vondst en opname.
September 17th, 2020  
katy ace
This is a really pretty picture with the feather amongst all the green leaves
September 17th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great find and shot
September 17th, 2020  
