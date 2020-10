sparrow 2011-10--8

Still browsing through October 2011 pictures. This is what I said about this photo 9 years ago:

We were enjoying a delightful cappuccino sitting in a sunny pavement some days ago, when we spotted this little sparrow, begging for crumbs of our cake. He - and a lot of his friends - came very close by, they sat on our table and on the back of our chair.