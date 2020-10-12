Previous
Next
a stone is a stone is a stone... by gijsje
Photo 3079

a stone is a stone is a stone...

I found this stone many years ago; I liked its colour and decided to keep it. It was only today that I looked a bit closer and thought it had the shape of a bird...
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
843% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise