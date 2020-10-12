Sign up
Photo 3079
a stone is a stone is a stone...
I found this stone many years ago; I liked its colour and decided to keep it. It was only today that I looked a bit closer and thought it had the shape of a bird...
12th October 2020
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
3079
photos
95
followers
75
following
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
Tags
bird
stone
