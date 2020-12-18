Sign up
Discuss
Photo 3146
storks
When winter really comes, this field changes into a skating rink.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
storks
katy
ace
Nice capture of them and a great reflection in that puddle
December 17th, 2020
Pyrrhula
Valt toch wel mee? De ooievaars zijn er nog.
Mooi shot met mooie reflecties
December 17th, 2020
Babs
ace
I hope the storks can skate.
December 17th, 2020
