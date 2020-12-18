Previous
storks by gijsje
storks

When winter really comes, this field changes into a skating rink.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
katy ace
Nice capture of them and a great reflection in that puddle
December 17th, 2020  
Pyrrhula
Valt toch wel mee? De ooievaars zijn er nog.
Mooi shot met mooie reflecties
December 17th, 2020  
Babs ace
I hope the storks can skate.
December 17th, 2020  
