Photo 3153
A Merry Christmas
to all on 365.
May your days be merry and bright...
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Sarah Bremner
ace
Happy Christmas to you and all your family too.
December 24th, 2020
RomainZ
ace
Ook voor u en je gezin en fijne kerstavond. Het wordt in ieder geval een kerst als nooit tevoren... maar de kerstgedachte zit ook in jezelf hé....
December 24th, 2020
