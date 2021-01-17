friends

Friends.

One of the jan21words is friends. On these pictures you can see me, Carla, Eggie, Els and Kina. We were library colleagues, more than half a century ago and became good friends. We all moved to different places over the years, but we still see each other every now and then.

These pictures were taken in July 2013.

Photo top left: Els (red shirt), Eggie (next to her), Carla (in a plaid blouse) and me (explaining a photo)

Photo top right: me ((laughing, green blouse), and Carla

Photo bottom right: Kina (the most serious...)



