Previous
Next
friends by gijsje
Photo 3176

friends

Friends.
One of the jan21words is friends. On these pictures you can see me, Carla, Eggie, Els and Kina. We were library colleagues, more than half a century ago and became good friends. We all moved to different places over the years, but we still see each other every now and then.
These pictures were taken in July 2013.
Photo top left: Els (red shirt), Eggie (next to her), Carla (in a plaid blouse) and me (explaining a photo)
Photo top right: me ((laughing, green blouse), and Carla
Photo bottom right: Kina (the most serious...)

17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
870% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
What a wonderful collage of you and your friends!
January 16th, 2021  
bruni ace
It's nice to keep up with friends.
January 16th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nothing like old friends ..They are the best ,and good to keep in touch from time to time
January 16th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Just wonderful! Love your laughing photo!
January 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise