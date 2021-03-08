Previous
thatched roof by gijsje
Photo 3226

thatched roof

There is still a lot of work to be done...
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Lin ace
Nicely captured
March 7th, 2021  
