Photo 3232
wet and windy
View from my living room. Heavy rain showers, and a bit of sunshine.
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
3
1
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
13th March 2021 3:02pm
Privacy
Public
Pyrrhula
En knap winderig hier. Mooi shot van ons weer.
March 13th, 2021
katy
ace
This is wonderful It looks like a picture for a book! Fabulous composition bep!FAV
March 13th, 2021
Mave
Was there a rainbow?
March 13th, 2021
