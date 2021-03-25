Previous
blossom by gijsje
Photo 3243

blossom

Lovely to see the first blossoms of the plum trees in our garden.
Best viewed on black.
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Such a pretty flowers.
March 24th, 2021  
