Photo 3323
foxgloves
Aren't they wonderful? Hubby collected seeds of our own foxgloves and sow them in the field opposite our house. These are only a few of the many many flowers. Really eye catching.
Best viewed on black.
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Views
11
Comments
1
Camera
SLT-A58
Taken
12th June 2021 2:05pm
foxgloves
Esther Rosenberg
ace
wow, standing tall and being gorgeous. And that from seeds. wow. you must have some green "fingers"
June 12th, 2021
