seedpods by gijsje
Photo 3352

seedpods

Flowering time is almost over...
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Bep

@gijsje
Bep
Pyrrhula
Mooie close up van de papaverbollen.
Ik heb de historische beschrijving van Wikipedia overgenomen.
July 11th, 2021  
katy ace
Fantastic photo of all the pods! Great DOF and light, Bep
July 11th, 2021  
Julie Ryan
Love! Great perspective and unique photo
July 11th, 2021  
