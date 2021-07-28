Previous
Next
unknown plant by gijsje
Photo 3368

unknown plant

Popping up in our garden almost every year.
Due to the wet weather we had (I guess) there are lots more than in any other year.
Would love to know its name.
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
922% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise