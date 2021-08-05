Sign up
Photo 3376
rural landscape
Same area as in
https://365project.org/gijsje/365/2021-08-01
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
3
2
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
3376
photos
102
followers
81
following
3369
3370
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
3376
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
SLT-A58
Taken
31st July 2021 2:11pm
Tags
wheat
,
groningen
,
theme-landscapes
Pyrrhula
Wat kan hier nog tegen op. Fav.
August 4th, 2021
Julie Ryan
Nice view!
August 5th, 2021
Lin
ace
Love your composition on this lovely landscape - a must fav
August 5th, 2021
