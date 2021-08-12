Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3383
sweet couple
I couldn't resist the temptation...
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
3383
photos
103
followers
81
following
926% complete
View this month »
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
8th August 2021 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
FAV What a sweet story this photo tells!
August 11th, 2021
ideetje
Geweldig plaatje
August 11th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
So very lovely Bep...
August 11th, 2021
Babs
ace
Lovely candid shot.
August 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close