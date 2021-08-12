Previous
sweet couple by gijsje
Photo 3383

sweet couple

I couldn't resist the temptation...
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Photo Details

katy ace
FAV What a sweet story this photo tells!
August 11th, 2021  
ideetje
Geweldig plaatje
August 11th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
So very lovely Bep...
August 11th, 2021  
Babs ace
Lovely candid shot.
August 11th, 2021  
