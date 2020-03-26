Sign up
Photo 2194
And definitely not shy!
Day 3. It's been a crazy day spent getting the internet reconnected - but luckily after 6 hours and a new modem I have it back!! This is from yesterday on my bird feeder.
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2471
photos
209
followers
89
following
2
1
365
Canon EOS 80D
26th March 2020 10:17am
Tags
birds
,
backyard
,
lorikeet
,
bird-feeder
Peter
ace
Beautiful colourful sight and image to brighten up your day Denise:)
March 27th, 2020
