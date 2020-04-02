Previous
Identity crisis! by gilbertwood
Photo 2201

Identity crisis!

I've joined the Bear Hunt" that is happening everywhere where you put a bear in your window. I went a bit further and added some to the verandah - and now Jack thinks he's a bear!!
Day 9.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Denise Wood

Diana ace
Too cute
April 2nd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! bless Jack , he's keeping the bears company and making the most of the soft cushion ! ha !
April 2nd, 2020  
Babs ace
Aw how sweet. He just wants to be with his friends
April 2nd, 2020  
Margo ace
Lovely shot I should put one in the window, but hardly any kids go past!!
April 2nd, 2020  
Ethel ace
I love your photo. Jack is one smart cat
April 2nd, 2020  
