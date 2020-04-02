Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2201
Identity crisis!
I've joined the Bear Hunt" that is happening everywhere where you put a bear in your window. I went a bit further and added some to the verandah - and now Jack thinks he's a bear!!
Day 9.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
5
2
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2478
photos
209
followers
90
following
603% complete
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
2201
2195
2196
2197
277
2198
2199
2200
2201
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
31st March 2020 9:44am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
window
,
cat
,
bears
,
teddy-bears
,
isolation
Diana
ace
Too cute
April 2nd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! bless Jack , he's keeping the bears company and making the most of the soft cushion ! ha !
April 2nd, 2020
Babs
ace
Aw how sweet. He just wants to be with his friends
April 2nd, 2020
Margo
ace
Lovely shot I should put one in the window, but hardly any kids go past!!
April 2nd, 2020
Ethel
ace
I love your photo. Jack is one smart cat
April 2nd, 2020
