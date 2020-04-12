Previous
An Isolation Easter by gilbertwood
An Isolation Easter

Hope everyone had found a way to enjoy this year's Easter despite the corona virus having a huge effect on the whole world. i saw this quote recently so added it to one of my photos.
Day 19.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely message and a beautiful image - Happy Easter Denise !
April 12th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
How beautiful! Fav. Yes, we will overcome, we will overcome someday (in the near future hopefully).
April 12th, 2020  
Debra ace
Perfect!
April 12th, 2020  
