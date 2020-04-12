Sign up
Photo 2211
An Isolation Easter
Hope everyone had found a way to enjoy this year's Easter despite the corona virus having a huge effect on the whole world. i saw this quote recently so added it to one of my photos.
Day 19.
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2489
photos
208
followers
89
following
Tags
easter
,
quote
,
gardens
,
isolation
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely message and a beautiful image - Happy Easter Denise !
April 12th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
How beautiful! Fav. Yes, we will overcome, we will overcome someday (in the near future hopefully).
April 12th, 2020
Debra
ace
Perfect!
April 12th, 2020
