Coming for breakfast regardless of the weather by gilbertwood
Photo 2233

Coming for breakfast regardless of the weather

There's always one magpie that comes to my door as soon as he hears me! Then when I put food out, 3 others fly in :)
Day 41
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and shadow.
May 4th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Super shot and wonderful reflection.
May 4th, 2020  
Wylie ace
Probably enjoying the rain:)
May 4th, 2020  
Martina ace
Great shot!
May 4th, 2020  
Monique ace
love the reflection
May 4th, 2020  
