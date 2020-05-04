Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2233
Coming for breakfast regardless of the weather
There's always one magpie that comes to my door as soon as he hears me! Then when I put food out, 3 others fly in :)
Day 41
4th May 2020
4th May 20
5
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2512
photos
207
followers
90
following
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
4th May 2020 9:52am
Tags
bird
,
rain
,
wet
,
magpie
,
isolation
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and shadow.
May 4th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Super shot and wonderful reflection.
May 4th, 2020
Wylie
ace
Probably enjoying the rain:)
May 4th, 2020
Martina
ace
Great shot!
May 4th, 2020
Monique
ace
love the reflection
May 4th, 2020
