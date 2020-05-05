Coronavirus races

This week every year Warrnambool hosts a 3 day racing carnival - a huge economic boost to the whole town as thousands come and stay for the week. But NO, not this year!! Racing is still permitted to occur (It's a good income for the state!) but with no spectators what so ever! We were warned that we could not gather on the outer edge of the race track even. But luckily I live very close to the track and there are many walking tracks on the hills around the track, so I just went for a walk to capture this rare shot of today's races. The treed area in the front is usually so full of people and book makers.