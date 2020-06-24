Sign up
Photo 2284
Our accomodation
It was amazing! A heritage listed log cabin with kangaroos as lawn mowers!!
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
4
2
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2569
photos
203
followers
91
following
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd June 2020 6:04pm
Tags
australia
,
kangaroo
,
log-cabin
,
australian-animal
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful, idyllic holiday accommodation and super lawnmowers!
June 26th, 2020
Monique
ace
Wow
June 26th, 2020
Lana Hill
I want a lawn mower like that. 🦘
June 26th, 2020
Peter
ace
What a fantastic location image Denise you lucky lady:)
June 26th, 2020
