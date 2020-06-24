Previous
Our accomodation by gilbertwood
Photo 2284

Our accomodation

It was amazing! A heritage listed log cabin with kangaroos as lawn mowers!!
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
625% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful, idyllic holiday accommodation and super lawnmowers!
June 26th, 2020  
Monique ace
Wow
June 26th, 2020  
Lana Hill
I want a lawn mower like that. 🦘
June 26th, 2020  
Peter ace
What a fantastic location image Denise you lucky lady:)
June 26th, 2020  
