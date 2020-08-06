Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2327
The bear facts!
A farmer is strongly supporting wearing a mask with this hay bear in front of his farm :) I'd heard about it so went for my last drive in the country yesterday as we begin stage 3 here in the country - Melbourne (our capital city is in stage 4)
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Tags
mask
,
hay
,
farm
,
lockdown
,
corona-virus
Dione Giorgio
Well done to you and especially for the farmer who came up with this superb idea. We are not counting stages but the spread of Covid19 these last 7 to 10 days has been even worse that March when the virus took a grip on Malta. Nobody wants to stay inside this time especially since it is Summer and very hot.
August 6th, 2020
Faye Turner
How wonderful fav
August 6th, 2020
