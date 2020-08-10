Sign up
Photo 2331
Candle surprise
I've been watching this candlestick banksia tree on my walks nearby and I was finally rewarded with 2 honeyeaters enjoying it. The flower can grow up to 25cms (10 ") and are quite spectacular :)
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2625
photos
204
followers
95
following
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted !! such lovely find - the honey eaters re certainly enjoying the flower ! fav
August 10th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh what a perfect find!
August 10th, 2020
Peter
ace
Wow what a fantastic image Denise, a tree blossom the like of which I've never seen before, Fav:)
August 10th, 2020
Debra
ace
What a cool find and capture
August 10th, 2020
