Candle surprise by gilbertwood
Candle surprise

I've been watching this candlestick banksia tree on my walks nearby and I was finally rewarded with 2 honeyeaters enjoying it. The flower can grow up to 25cms (10 ") and are quite spectacular :)
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Denise Wood

Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted !! such lovely find - the honey eaters re certainly enjoying the flower ! fav
August 10th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh what a perfect find!
August 10th, 2020  
Peter ace
Wow what a fantastic image Denise, a tree blossom the like of which I've never seen before, Fav:)
August 10th, 2020  
Debra ace
What a cool find and capture
August 10th, 2020  
