Spring is coming! by gilbertwood
Spring is coming!

On our walk yesterday I found a silvereye in a blossom tree despite getting caught in a few showers!
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Clare Gadsby ace
well the combo of spring blossom with a very sweet bird is a winner for me :)
August 25th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
This bird is in NZ too. I have not got such a beautiful photo of this sweet bird! fav
August 25th, 2020  
