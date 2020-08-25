Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2346
Spring is coming!
On our walk yesterday I found a silvereye in a blossom tree despite getting caught in a few showers!
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
2
2
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2642
photos
206
followers
95
following
642% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th August 2020 3:53pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
blossom
,
silvereye
Clare Gadsby
ace
well the combo of spring blossom with a very sweet bird is a winner for me :)
August 25th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
This bird is in NZ too. I have not got such a beautiful photo of this sweet bird! fav
August 25th, 2020
