Photo 2347
Foam, foam and more foam!
Today's walk took us to the east side of the Hopkins river mouth and onto the beach. There has been quite a lot of rain in the catchment area so the river is flowing strongly causing foam to build up where it meets the sea. We watched it for ages :)
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2643
photos
206
followers
97
following
643% complete
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
2341
2342
296
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
26th August 2020 3:45pm
sea
,
beach
,
ocean
,
sister
,
foam
,
river-mouth
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture. From the way the person is dressed it looks quite cold.
August 26th, 2020
