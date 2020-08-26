Previous
Foam, foam and more foam! by gilbertwood
Photo 2347

Foam, foam and more foam!

Today's walk took us to the east side of the Hopkins river mouth and onto the beach. There has been quite a lot of rain in the catchment area so the river is flowing strongly causing foam to build up where it meets the sea. We watched it for ages :)
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture. From the way the person is dressed it looks quite cold.
August 26th, 2020  
