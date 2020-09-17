Previous
Next
"I don't want to swim, dad" by gilbertwood
Photo 2369

"I don't want to swim, dad"

Driving into Tower Hill we spotted dad emu and one offspring looking at the lake. They usually have more than baby - but not this year!
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
649% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Aw this is so sweet. Baby doesn't look very old.
September 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise