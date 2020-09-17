Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2369
"I don't want to swim, dad"
Driving into Tower Hill we spotted dad emu and one offspring looking at the lake. They usually have more than baby - but not this year!
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
1
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2670
photos
205
followers
98
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
15th September 2020 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
australia
,
lake
,
emu
Babs
ace
Aw this is so sweet. Baby doesn't look very old.
September 17th, 2020
