Photo 2375
Shaking off the rain.
it was interesting to see 2 lorikeets at the feeder this morning in the rain! And yes I got a bit wet capturing this :)
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
5
4
5
365
Canon EOS 80D
23rd September 2020 10:10am
View Info
View All
Public
Flashback
View
bird
,
rain
,
feeder
,
lorikeet
Peter
ace
Superb timing, colours and capture Denise, Fav:)
September 23rd, 2020
ChristineL
ace
Fabulous shot, great timing!
September 23rd, 2020
Wylie
ace
he looks quite happy in the rain. lovely capture of the wet bird and raindrops.
September 23rd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He surely is shaking it all about !! - great timing and shot ! fav
September 23rd, 2020
