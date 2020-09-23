Previous
Shaking off the rain. by gilbertwood
Shaking off the rain.

it was interesting to see 2 lorikeets at the feeder this morning in the rain! And yes I got a bit wet capturing this :)
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Peter ace
Superb timing, colours and capture Denise, Fav:)
September 23rd, 2020  
ChristineL ace
Fabulous shot, great timing!
September 23rd, 2020  
Wylie ace
he looks quite happy in the rain. lovely capture of the wet bird and raindrops.
September 23rd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
He surely is shaking it all about !! - great timing and shot ! fav
September 23rd, 2020  
