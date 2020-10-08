Previous
Fielding at silly mid -on! by gilbertwood
Photo 2390

Fielding at silly mid -on!

We've just had about 70mm (4") in the past 24 hours. I had a little laugh when I saw this oystercatcher on the flooded cricket pitch!
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Poppo Livy ace
More like Silly Point Denise. LOL
October 8th, 2020  
Jane Armstrong ace
This made me smile! Well captured.
October 8th, 2020  
Denise Wood ace
@terryliv Thanks! I need to freshen up on my cricket fielding positions :)
October 8th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I love that comment - makes no sense! In cricket that is! Neat photo!
October 8th, 2020  
Wylie ace
the weather has to be good for someone - this time oyster catchers!
October 8th, 2020  
