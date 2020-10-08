Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2390
Fielding at silly mid -on!
We've just had about 70mm (4") in the past 24 hours. I had a little laugh when I saw this oystercatcher on the flooded cricket pitch!
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way.
2696
photos
201
followers
98
following
654% complete
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2386
2387
304
2388
305
2389
2390
306
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
8th October 2020 2:37pm
Tags
bird
,
park
,
rain
,
oystercatcher
,
cricket-pitch
Poppo Livy
ace
More like Silly Point Denise. LOL
October 8th, 2020
Jane Armstrong
ace
This made me smile! Well captured.
October 8th, 2020
Denise Wood
ace
@terryliv
Thanks! I need to freshen up on my cricket fielding positions :)
October 8th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
I love that comment - makes no sense! In cricket that is! Neat photo!
October 8th, 2020
Wylie
ace
the weather has to be good for someone - this time oyster catchers!
October 8th, 2020
