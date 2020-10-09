Previous
The big wet by gilbertwood
Photo 2391

The big wet

By Friday morning we had 80mm (over 3") over the past 48 hours. Several rivers and creeks were flooding streets in Warrnambool and many of our walking tracks were under water too. i did a quick drive around before I left for the weekend.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details

Margo ace
Very impressive rains
October 11th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
Wow Denise - what we would give for that up here! They're still trucking water into town!
October 11th, 2020  
Peter ace
Your collage tells the dramatic story perfectly Denise, hope things soon get back to normal:)
October 11th, 2020  
