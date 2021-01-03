Previous
The aftermath of yesterday's storm by gilbertwood
Photo 2469

The aftermath of yesterday's storm

As the sun was setting this huge full rainbow appeared and stayed about 10 minutes! I was able to run over to the park to capture it from end to end - it was also a double one as a bonus.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Poppo Livy ace
Wow!!! What a beauty. So which end did you go to to find the pot of gold
January 3rd, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Not often seen so clearly - your distance is nicely captured with the light! fav
January 3rd, 2021  
