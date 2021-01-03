Sign up
Photo 2469
The aftermath of yesterday's storm
As the sun was setting this huge full rainbow appeared and stayed about 10 minutes! I was able to run over to the park to capture it from end to end - it was also a double one as a bonus.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
2782
photos
206
followers
101
following
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd January 2021 8:57pm
sky
sunset
rainbow
Poppo Livy
ace
Wow!!! What a beauty. So which end did you go to to find the pot of gold
January 3rd, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Not often seen so clearly - your distance is nicely captured with the light! fav
January 3rd, 2021
