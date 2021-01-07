Previous
At the water trough by gilbertwood
At the water trough

In 20 minutes I was lucky to see 8 different birds come for a drink. White-browed scrubwren, grey fantail, red-browed finch, blue wren, European goldfinch, singing honeyeater, emu & white-naped honeyeater.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Denise Wood
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super collage
January 7th, 2021  
