98 / 365
Happy New Year
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania.
1302
photos
52
followers
65
following
26% complete
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
20th November 2019 2:51pm
Tags
birds
,
fauna
,
wrens
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Happy New Year to you too 🎉
January 1st, 2020
Pyrrhula
Happy New year to you too. Stay save and healthy.
January 1st, 2020
