Kids and chicks by gosia
119 / 365

Kids and chicks

A phone photo but a special one. My granddaughter and her friend meeting the three-days-old chicks, on their way between incubator and the special, heated cage.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Gosia

Wylie ace
Looks like a great experience
January 22nd, 2020  
