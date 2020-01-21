Sign up
Kids and chicks
A phone photo but a special one. My granddaughter and her friend meeting the three-days-old chicks, on their way between incubator and the special, heated cage.
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania.
1323
photos
55
followers
65
following
32% complete
6
1
2019-2020
SM-G960F
22nd January 2020 6:28pm
Tags
nature
,
fun
,
countrylife
Wylie
ace
Looks like a great experience
January 22nd, 2020
