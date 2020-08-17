Previous
Foggy morning by gosia
222 / 365

Foggy morning

Many winter mornings are pretty foggy and very charming
17th August 2020

Gosia

PhylM-S ace
Mystical and beautiful.
August 18th, 2020  
