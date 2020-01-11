Previous
still life by graemestevens
Photo 1861

still life

It's been far too long since I played with my skulls. Let that phrase conjure what images it may.
At its best on black if you have the time.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Graeme Stevens

Jane Pittenger ace
How does your skull have horns? Mine doesn’t and it’s from an elk
January 11th, 2020  
