Photo 1861
still life
It's been far too long since I played with my skulls. Let that phrase conjure what images it may.
At its best on black if you have the time.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
1993
photos
266
followers
234
following
509% complete
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
11th January 2020 3:47pm
Tags
flowers
,
dead
,
cow
,
skull
,
horns
,
agapanthus
,
@graemestevens
Jane Pittenger
ace
How does your skull have horns? Mine doesn’t and it’s from an elk
January 11th, 2020
