Photo 1870
big J
The one you never need, but he's always loitering in the back anyway.
For the Five Plus Two "Cards" theme.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
4
5
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
2002
photos
267
followers
236
following
512% complete
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
portrait
fire
mask
tea
cards
cup
self portrait
joker
flames
selfie
tea cup
@graemestevens
fiveplustwo-cards
Sally Ings
Super creative. Strangely the delicate china tea cup and saucer does not look out of place.
January 22nd, 2020
Domenico Dodaro
ace
Wonderful entry! A winner!
January 22nd, 2020
Brigette
ace
Noice edit and concept
January 22nd, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Great for the theme! I like the bone china tea cup!
January 22nd, 2020
