Previous
Next
big J by graemestevens
Photo 1870

big J

The one you never need, but he's always loitering in the back anyway.

For the Five Plus Two "Cards" theme.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
512% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sally Ings
Super creative. Strangely the delicate china tea cup and saucer does not look out of place.
January 22nd, 2020  
Domenico Dodaro ace
Wonderful entry! A winner!
January 22nd, 2020  
Brigette ace
Noice edit and concept
January 22nd, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Great for the theme! I like the bone china tea cup!
January 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise